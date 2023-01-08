Saudi Ministry of Hajj Provides Services for 7 Million Umrah Pilgrims in 2022

Jeddah, MINA – The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia revealed that it has provided services to 7 million Umrah pilgrims, including 4 million using Umrah visas, during 2022.

This is in line with the direction of the Saudi government, all human efforts and all potential to facilitate procedures for Umrah pilgrims to carry out their pilgrimage easily, the SPA News Agency reported on Saturday.

In a report, noted the policy of the Hajj and Umrah system based on the Saudi Vision 2030, which is based on three pillars, a developing economy, a dynamic society, and a nation experiencing difficulties.

The ministry also revealed that it has released 13 awareness guides for pilgrims in 14 different languages ​​as well as a comprehensive Umrah guide, which will provide Umrah performers of all faiths, medical and arrival procedure information before them.

The ministry added that its temptations in the field of Umrah also include facilitating the implementation of Umrah pilgrimages and visits for holders of all types of visas: tourist visas, instant visas on arrival, family visas, personal visas, and Schengen, holding UK and US visas, all of which are issued electronically.

The ministry also stated that it aims to offer registration services for fast online visa issuance for five countries, including the UK, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Kuwait, through the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s Visa Bio smartphone application.

The government launched a comprehensive insurance service for haj and umrah pilgrims, which covers health emergencies, COVID-19 infections, accidents and deaths, as well as flight cancellations or delays. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)