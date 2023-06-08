Saudi Health Ministry Trains Volunteers to Serve Elderly Pilgrims in Madinah

Riyadh, MINA – The Ministry of Health’s Madinah branch has launched a program run by volunteers to provide health, education, and ambulance services to elderly pilgrims and residents of the holy city, Arab News reported.

The ministry said that 121 volunteers had signed up to the program and are offering their services at centers near Islamic sites in Madinah frequented by pilgrims including the Prophet’s Mosque, Quba Mosque, Masjid Al-Qiblatain, the Miqat Mosque, and Sayed Al-Shuhada Mosque.

Volunteers have been trained on how to deal with pilgrims from other cultures who speak different languages.

They are also providing pilgrims with health awareness so they can safely and efficiently complete their rituals.

The program will run until the end of this year’s Hajj season.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)