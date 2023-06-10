Saudi FM: Without Justice to Palestine, Normalization Has Limited Benefits

Riyadh, MINA – The Kingdom’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said normalization would bring significant benefits to all, but without finding a path to peace for the Palestinian people, it would have limited benefits.

“Therefore, I think we must continue to focus on finding a path to a two-state solution, finding a path to provide dignity and justice to Palestine. I think the US shares the same view that it is important to continue its efforts,” Prince Faisal said during a press conference in Riyadh with the United States (US) Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, as quoted from the Middle East Monitor on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has resisted heavy US pressure to normalize Israeli relations, as have the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Riyadh said the Palestinian issue must be resolved first before normalization with Israel.

Saudi Arabia did the opposite in April by restoring ties with Iran, Israel’s arch-foe, in a China-brokered deal.

Meanwhile, Blinken explained that regional integration and de-escalation are the keys to regional stability and prosperity.

“The Gulf is more connected than ever, both as a region and to countries in the wider Middle East, including Israel. The United States will continue to play an integral role in deepening and expanding normalization,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)