Saudi FM Holds Talks with Iran’s Amirabdollahian in Tehran

Tehran, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Tehran on Saturday and held talks with his counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Arab News reported.

Bin Farhan is also due to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit.

The Saudi minister will officially inaugurate the Kingdom’s embassy, later on Saturday, in the capital. Both nations reopened their diplomatic missions in recent weeks.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies after seven years of tension.

It was a major diplomatic breakthrough brokered by China, lowering the chance of further conflict between Riyadh and Tehran both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)