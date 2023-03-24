Saudi Condemns Knesset for Allowing Illegal Settlement

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the Knesset (occupation parliament) decision to allow the return of Jewish settlers to the four evacuated settlements in the West Bank.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry stated, in a statement, Thursday, “the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of this decision, which is a flagrant violation of all international laws”, Quds Press reported.

“These actions contributed to undermining regional and international peace efforts,” the statement continued.

Last Tuesday, the Israeli Knesset approved a bill to cancel settlement release plans for four evacuated settlements in the northern West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)