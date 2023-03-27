Saudi Condemns Israel’s New Settlement Plan in Al-Quds

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia has condemned Israel’s new plan to build hundreds of settlement units in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

Israel on Friday issued a tender for the construction of 1,029 units in the settlements of Efrat and Beita Illit in Al-Quds, according to Peace Now, Israel’s anti-settlement watchdog.

The group says the settlement construction is being carried out despite Israel’s commitment at a summit last week in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh to suspend building new settlements in the occupied East Bank.

At the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, Israel pledged to stop discussing any new settlement units for four months and stop authorizing any outposts for six months.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Israel’s decision represented a continuation of flagrant violations committed by the occupying authorities.

Saudi calls on the international community to assume its responsibility in ending the Israeli occupation and stop its provocative practices that will hinder the path of a political solution based on the Arab Peace Initiative and undermine international peace efforts.

Estimates suggest around 650,000 settlers live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)