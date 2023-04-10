Saudi Arabian Mobile Clinics Provide Treatment Services in Yemen

Al-Khawkhah – Mobile nutrition clinics, an initiative by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, have continued their treatment services in the Yemeni district of Al-Khawkhah.

From March 22 to 28, the clinics received 4,217 patients with various health conditions and provided them with necessary medical services. The clinics also provided 3266 individuals with medications, Arab News reported.

The center also continued implementing the water supply and environmental sanitation project in the directorates of Midi, Hiran, Haradh, and Abs, and Al-Azhur camp in the directorate of Razih.

Also, about 8,104,000 liters of usable water and 666,000 liters of potable water were pumped in Hajjah, in addition to carrying out 52 waste removal operations in the camps.

In Saada governorate, 70,000 liters of potable water, and 70,000 liters of usable water were also pumped, benefiting 30,100 people.

In cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, also known as the IOM, the center handed over a truck to Yemeni authorities in Marib, as part of a project to support sustainable solutions and enhance the capabilities of the Fund. SPA Al-Khawkhah

Abd Rabbo Muftah, the undersecretary of Marib governorate, praised the center’s efforts in this regard.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)