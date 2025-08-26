Saudi Arabia Urges Global Rejection of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Monday urged the international community to oppose Israeli plans to seize full control of the Gaza Strip and to reject ongoing acts of aggression.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, bin Farhan called for an immediate end to what he described as “crimes of the Israeli occupying forces.”

“The international community must reject the statement of the Israeli occupiers on their intention to establish full control over the Gaza Strip and put an end to the crimes of the Israeli occupying forces,” he said.

The Saudi minister also denounced recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who voiced support for creating a so-called “Greater Israel” by seizing Arab territories and all Palestinian lands.

Bin Farhan further emphasized the importance of supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and other UN agencies providing vital assistance in the occupied Palestinian territories. []

