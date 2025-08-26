SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Saudi Arabia Urges Global Rejection of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

3 Views

Co-chair of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan makes a speech during the three-day International Palestine Conference, led by France and Saudi Arabia and attended by Turkiye at the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York, United States on July 28, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Co-chair of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan makes a speech during the three-day International Palestine Conference, led by France and Saudi Arabia and attended by Turkiye at the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York, United States on July 28, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Monday urged the international community to oppose Israeli plans to seize full control of the Gaza Strip and to reject ongoing acts of aggression.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, bin Farhan called for an immediate end to what he described as “crimes of the Israeli occupying forces.”

“The international community must reject the statement of the Israeli occupiers on their intention to establish full control over the Gaza Strip and put an end to the crimes of the Israeli occupying forces,” he said.

The Saudi minister also denounced recent remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who voiced support for creating a so-called “Greater Israel” by seizing Arab territories and all Palestinian lands.

Also Read: OIC Rejects Israeli Occupation Plans in Gaza, Urges Global Pressure

Bin Farhan further emphasized the importance of supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and other UN agencies providing vital assistance in the occupied Palestinian territories. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: FPA Condemns Israeli Strikes That Killed Journalists in Gaza

TagBenjamin Netanyahu Faisal bin Farhan Gaza Greater Israel Israeli aggression OIC Organization of Islamic Cooperation Palestine Saudi Arabia UNRWA

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Co-chair of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan makes a speech during the three-day International Palestine Conference, led by France and Saudi Arabia and attended by Turkiye at the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York, United States on July 28, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Saudi Arabia Urges Global Rejection of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 26 minutes ago
OIC meeting (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

OIC Rejects Israeli Occupation Plans in Gaza, Urges Global Pressure

  • 4 hours ago
Journalists in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

FPA Condemns Israeli Strikes That Killed Journalists in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Strike on Nasser Medical Complex Kills 10, Including 4 Journalists

  • 17 hours ago
Istanbul Gaza Conference (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Istanbul Gaza Conference Warns of Israel’s Three Types of War

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

UNRWA Chief Condemns Israel’s Denial of Gaza Famine as Obscene Dehumanization

  • 21 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Malaysian Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil (center) receives a souvenir at the inauguration of the Gaza Time-Tunnel Humanitarian Virtual Reality (VR) Innovation Exhibition during the Sumud Nusantara Carnival at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, Sunday (August 24, 2025). (Photo: Rana/MINA)
Asia

Malaysia Bolsters National Security over Palestine Support

  • Sunday, 24 August 2025 - 21:40 WIB
Palestine

Four Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Hospital

  • 16 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Indonesia

Beach Mosque Cultural Festival in Bali, Maritime Traditions and Islamic Values Harmony

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)
Palestine

Israeli Chief of Staff Formally Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 17:25 WIB
America

Renowned Argentine Photographer to Join Global Sumud Flotilla Mission to Gaza

  • Sunday, 24 August 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Istanbul Gaza Conference (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Istanbul Gaza Conference Warns of Israel’s Three Types of War

  • 20 hours ago
Indroyono Soesilo as its ambassador to the United States (photo: APHI)
Indonesia

Indonesia Officially Appoints Indroyono Soesilo as Ambassador to the United States

  • 58 minutes ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us