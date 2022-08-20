Saudi Arabia to Open Registration of Domestic Pilgrims for Next Hajj on September

Jeddah, MINA – The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is preparing to open registration of domestic pilgrims for the next Hajj on the first of day of the Hijri month Safar (September).

As quoted from Saudi Gazette on Saturday, this will be the first time the ministry starts Hajj registration so early.

The ministry held a meeting with the Coordinating Council for Domestic Pilgrims and representatives of the Business Solutions platform on Thursday to discuss the mechanism for registering domestic pilgrims as part of early preparations for the upcoming Hajj season.

The ministry plans to introduce a new fourth segment under the name “Economic 2”, which includes housing in buildings outside Mina and to cancel the electronic lot for selecting pilgrims. The pilgrim can register at the facility directly, with 25% of the seats reserved for pilgrims aged over 65 years.

The new mechanism requires payment of the prescribed fees before 30th of Jumada Al-Awwal 1444 (December 24, 2022) in two installments. The installment must be paid within 72 hours of registration, and the second installment can be paid till 30th of Jumada Al-Awwal 1444. Prospective pilgrims after this date will have to make entire payment within 72 hours of registration. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)