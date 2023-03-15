Saudi Arabia to Host Arab Summit in May

Jeddah, MINA – The upcoming Arab Summit will be held in Saudi Arabia in May, Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Speaking during a joint press conference with caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, in Beirut, Aboul Gheit said the Summit is likely to focus on economic issues.

“The main topic of the Summit is likely to be economic, to deal with how to help the needy Arab regions,” he added.

According to MEMO, Mikati, for his part, underlined the importance for the Summit “to adopt economic ideas and initiatives that contribute to achieving the development goals in the Arab countries.”

Aboul Gheit’s visit to Lebanon came a few days after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed, on Friday, to resume bilateral relations during talks facilitated by China.

Aboul Gheit termed the Saudi-Iranian agreement as “very positive”.

“The outcome of the initial Saudi-Iranian Summit is to establish a kind of political and security stability between the two countries, but its repercussions on all issues in the region are not yet clear,” he added.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)