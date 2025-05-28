Saudi Arabia Tightens Makkah Entry Ahead of Hajj Peak

Makkah, MINA – In preparation for the peak of the 1446H/2025 Hajj season, the Government of Saudi Arabia has enforced strict entry restrictions into the holy city of Makkah.

The policy, implemented since early May 2025, allows entry only to individuals with a valid Hajj visa or a registered Nusuk identification card. The measure aims to manage the influx of millions of pilgrims and ensure that the Hajj is conducted in an orderly and secure manner.

A team from the 2025 Hajj Media Center (MCH), traveling from Jeddah to Makkah on Monday, confirmed the implementation of this policy at two major checkpoints. At the first checkpoint, police carefully verified each passenger’s Nusuk credentials. Once cleared, the vehicle continued to the second checkpoint, where authorities checked the number of passengers on board.

These checks are part of a broader strategy to regulate the flow of pilgrims and maintain public safety during one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world.

Before the pivotal Day of Arafah, pilgrims perform the obligatory umrah, which includes tawaf (circling the Kaaba seven times), sai (walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwah), and tahallul (cutting or shaving the hair as a sign of purification).

The sai area is now equipped with modern facilities, including air conditioning and wheelchair-friendly paths, enhancing the comfort and accessibility for pilgrims.

With the Day of Arafah expected to fall on Thursday, June 6, 2025 (9 Dhul Hijjah), Saudi authorities are intensifying preparations. Key priorities include regulating entry to Makkah, managing crowd density, and optimizing facilities at Masjid al-Haram to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience.[]

