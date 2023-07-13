Saudi Arabia Signs ASEAN Treaty of Amity and Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) Accession Instrument in the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) series in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on behalf of ASEAN expressed her appreciation for Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is the 51st country to sign the TAC. This shows Saudi’s strong commitment to comply with ASEAN values ​​and principles as set out in the TAC,” Retno said.

By signing the TAC, Saudi Arabia is committed to cooperating and collaborating, complying with international law, and contributing to peace and stability in Southeast Asia and more broadly. These values ​​and principles are increasingly important amidst the current geopolitical dynamics.

“We welcome Saudi Arabia to the ASEAN Family. Together we must become a positive force for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” said the Foreign Minister.

The signing of the TAC was carried out by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and witnessed by the ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the ASEAN Secretary General.

Before Saudi Arabia, the last country to accede to the TAC was Ukraine in 2022. Meanwhile, the first country outside ASEAN to access the TAC was Papua New Guinea in 1989.

The TAC was established in 1976 as a legally binding code for relations between countries in the region and beyond. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)