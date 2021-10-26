Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Cancels 14-Day Waiting Period Between Umrah

Jeddah, MINA – Pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah will no longer be required to wait for 14 days to book for the ritual, according to the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Arab News reported.

Chief of planning and strategy officer at the ministry Dr. Amr Al-Maddah said that by easing preventive measures, the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque for Umrah and prayers has significantly increased.

“In line with the developments at this stage, which in turn increased the demand in the dates available to perform Umrah, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah made this feature available for pilgrims. This condition is no longer necessary and will achieve a fair opportunity for all due to the high demand,” he told Arab News.

On Oct. 16, the Ministry of Interior announced the easing of restrictions across the Kingdom, including those affecting the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, allowing a full return to operations and capacity.(T/R3/)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)