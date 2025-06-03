Saudi Arabia Launches Giant Cooling System at Grand Mosque to Protect Pilgrims from Extreme Heat

Makkah, MINA – With temperatures expected to soar near 50°C (122°F) during the 2025 Hajj season, Saudi Arabia has launched the world’s largest air conditioning system at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) to protect pilgrims from extreme heat.

The high-capacity system, operating at a total of 155,000 refrigeration tons, includes two central cooling stations: the Shamiya Station (120,000 tons) and the Ajyad Station (35,000 tons). The system is designed to keep temperatures inside the mosque between 22–24°C (72–75°F).

In addition to cooling, the advanced system purifies up to 95% of airborne particles, providing pilgrims with clean and breathable air despite the desert heat and high crowd density.

“This infrastructure is designed to ensure a spiritually uplifting and physically comfortable environment for pilgrims from around the world,” the Saudi government said in a statement via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

To maintain performance, Saudi authorities conduct round-the-clock system maintenance, covering technical inspections, spare parts readiness, and operational safety.

“This initiative is to enhance pilgrims’ experience and provide the highest levels of comfort, especially during extreme weather conditions,” the statement added.

Preparing for Extreme Heat in Arafah, Muzdalifah, and Mina

As the Hajj reaches its peak days, temperatures in the Arafah, Muzdalifah, and Mina areas where pilgrims gather for main rituals are expected to reach dangerous levels.

Officials have urged pilgrims to limit exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest hours of the day to prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

To support these efforts, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has set up 24/7 emergency services at multiple locations, including Mina. The services are integrated into a digital health system, enabling rapid diagnosis and treatment.

Innovatively, drones are also being deployed to deliver medicine directly to remote or high-demand medical stations, ensuring timely care during health emergencies.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

