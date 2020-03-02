Saudi Arabia Launches E-system to Refund Umra Costs

Riyadh, MINA – The government of Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 2 announced the launch of a new electronic system for pilgrims whose trips have been canceled, in order to get a refund for their visa fees, as well as other service fees related to their trip.

In an official statement, the country’s Hajj and Umra Ministry said the move was taken after a recent decision by the Saudi Government to temporarily suspend pilgrims from entering the Kingdom to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, MEMO reported.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports that the system will authorize hajj agents in various countries to submit electronic requests to recover costs paid by their travelers.

The ministry urged all those who have claims to refund money for visa fees and service fees to contact local umra agents in their respective countries.

Last Thursday, the Saudi government temporarily suspended the entry of umrah pilgrims to the Kingdom, with the aim of preventing the spread of coronavirus into the country.

In addition, a visit to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina was also suspended. It is unclear whether the pilgrimage scheduled to begin at the end of July will have an impact.

The kingdom, which houses the two most sacred Islamic sites in Mecca and Medina, welcomes millions of Muslim visitors throughout the year with a peak in the Hajj season. It introduced a new tourism visa last October for 49 countries. (T/RE1)

