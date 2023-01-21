Saudi Arabia: Israeli New Government Not Serious about Resolving Palestinian Issues

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged the new Israeli occupation to work seriously on solving Palestinian issues.

“We must focus on efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue, which will be realized through negotiations between the two parties,” said Prince Faisal at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Friday.

“This is what we are trying to achieve at the level of the international community, but the new Israeli government is not enthusiastic about finding a solution,” he said.

Talks between the Palestinians and Israelis broke down in 2014, in large part because Israel refused to stop building settlements on Palestinian land it had seized.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the settlement of the Palestinian issue must be the concern of Israel and countries in the region, according to Saudi Arabia’s Al Ekhbariya news channel.

“Israel must work seriously to resolve the Palestinian issue,” he said.

Regarding developments in Yemen, Prince Faisal explained, that the push for a “permanent ceasefire must continue.”

“If we convince the Houthis and the Yemeni government for a permanent ceasefire, the door for political progress will open,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)