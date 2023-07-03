Saudi Arabia Distribute Two Million Qur’an Copies to Departing Hajj Pilgrims

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance began distributing two million copies of the Qur’an on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The copies are being provided as a gift from King Salman to pilgrims who are departing to their home countries from King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah Islamic Port, as well as other land and airports following the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which commenced and concluded this week.

The Ministry is also distributing gift copies to public employees who served during this year’s Hajj season.

According to Arab News, The Qur’an copies have been published by the King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur’an and are available in various sizes and are printed in over 77 languages.

This distribution of the Qur’an initiative comes as part of the directives of the king and has been overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)