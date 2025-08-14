SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan as Violation of International Law

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Riyadh, MINASaudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” vision as a flagrant breach of international law.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Netanyahu’s remarks directly undermine the Palestinian people’s “historical and legal right” to establish an independent and sovereign state on their own land.

The Kingdom warned that such “blatant violations” erode the foundations of international legitimacy, infringe on national sovereignty, and threaten both regional and global peace and security.

Netanyahu’s proposal, described by observers as expansionist, envisions extending Israeli control beyond the occupied Palestinian territories to include parts of Egypt and Jordan, a move widely regarded as illegal under international law. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

