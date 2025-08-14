Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan as Violation of International Law

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” vision as a flagrant breach of international law.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Netanyahu’s remarks directly undermine the Palestinian people’s “historical and legal right” to establish an independent and sovereign state on their own land.

The Kingdom warned that such “blatant violations” erode the foundations of international legitimacy, infringe on national sovereignty, and threaten both regional and global peace and security.

Netanyahu’s proposal, described by observers as expansionist, envisions extending Israeli control beyond the occupied Palestinian territories to include parts of Egypt and Jordan, a move widely regarded as illegal under international law. []

Also Read: Israel Intercepts Houthi Hypersonic Missile Targeting Ben Gurion Airport

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)