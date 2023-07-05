Saudi Arabia Condemns Israel’s Escalation in Palestinian Territories

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia expressed its condemnation of the ongoing Israeli escalation in the Palestinian territories of Jenin, the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, as quoted from Wafa, Wednesday, Saudi affirmed their absolute rejection of the grave violations of the Israeli occupation.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also conveyed its condolences to the families of the slain Palestinians, the government and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Since early Monday, the city of Jenin and its camps in the north of the West Bank have been the target of the largest Israeli offensive in nearly 20 years. The attack caused 12 Palestinian fighters to die as martyrs, and 110 were injured, 20 of whom were in serious condition.

Israeli forces also carried out the demolition of dozens of houses, buildings and roads, as well as the expulsion of nearly 4,000 Palestinians from the camps.

Meanwhile, an Israeli soldier was reportedly killed.

Al-Jazeera reported that the resistance fighters repelled an attack by the Israeli armed forces on the Jenin camp, using explosive devices and live ammunition.

Heavy gunfire took place on Haifa Street, Jenin, and several explosive devices were detonated as Israeli soldiers’ vehicles passed by. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)