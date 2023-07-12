Select Language

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of New Umrah Season for GCC Citizens and Residents

Citizens and residents of GCC countries are now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications. (@ReasahAlharmain)

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Tuesday the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries including the Kingdom.

Citizens and residents of GCC countries are now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications after the successful end of this year’s Hajj season, Arab News reported.

The Nusuk application can be used to obtain the necessary permits to perform Umrah and visit the Holy Rawdah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, while Tawakkalna ensures that the applicant meets the necessary health requirements.

The ministry recently announced that pilgrims from outside of the GCC area will be able to perform Umrah from the start of the new Islamic year which will fall on either next Tuesday or Wednesday.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

