Saudi Arabia and Syria Discuss Solution to Political Crisis

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabia and Syria have promised to find a solution to end the political crisis that befell the two countries, a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the two countries in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held discussions on Syria’s unity, security, stability and territorial integrity. Arab News reported.

The two ministers welcomed the start of procedures to resume consular and air services between the two countries.

The two Syrian sides also agreed on the importance of solving humanitarian challenges and creating a suitable environment for aid to reach all of Syria.

Among the issues discussed was how to find ways to ensure the return of internally and externally displaced persons to their homes.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of enhancing Syria’s security, and introduced measures to tackle terrorism, smuggling and drug trafficking. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)