Saudi Announces Wukuf in Arafah on June 27

Riyadh, MINA – The Saudi Supreme Court announced Wukuf in Arafah on 9 Dzulhijjah 1444 H which coincides with Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

This is in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court Isbat Session which set Monday, June 19 as the 1st of Dzulhijjah, after the new moon was sighted on Sunday afternoon, Saudi Gazette reported.

Furthermore, the implementation of Eid al-Adha will take place on Wednesday, 10 Dzulhijjah to coincide with 28 June.

Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Palestine, and most of the Islamic countries, following the decision of the Saudi Supreme Court, will carry out Eid al-Adha prayers on Wednesday.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj said that more than 2,000,000 pilgrims from 160 countries will attend the peak of the Wukuf pilgrimage in Arafah, Tuesday (27/6). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)