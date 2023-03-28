Saudi Aid Agency Continues Relief Work Worldwide

Riyadh, MINA – The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSrelief) Center is continuing its efforts around the world with the provision of food, health, education, shelter,

and environmental aid to individuals and families in need.

KSrelief implemented a water supply and environmental project in the Hodeidah governorate. In one week, 395,500 liters of drinking water and 381,500 liters of water for other purposes were pumped into tanks across the region.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief’s assistance. In total, the center has implemented 797 projects in Yemen worth over $4.2 billion, Arab News reported.

These include projects related to food security, health, humanitarian and emergency relief coordination, water sanitation and hygiene, protection, camp coordination, nutrition, education, early recovery, logistics, and telecommunications.

In Pakistan, KSrelief distributed 1,260 shelter materials and winter bags to the most vulnerable families affected by the floods in the Sindh province, benefiting 8,820 individuals.

In North Macedonia, KSrelief distributed 8 tons of food baskets, benefiting 650 people.

In Albania, the center also distributed over 5 tons of food baskets to the neediest families, benefiting 540 people.

KSrelief also distributed 600 food baskets in Bangladesh, benefiting 3,600 individuals from 600 families.

The food distribution is part of a series of humanitarian projects that the Kingdom implements in countries worldwide during the month of Ramadan.

In Sudan, KSrelief distributed 790 food baskets in Khartoum, benefiting 3,198 individuals in need.

In Jordan, KSrelief completed a project to distribute school bags to Syrian students, providing basic educational supplies to 29,881 male and female Syrian refugee students. This aid is part of KSrelief’s ongoing support to Syrian refugees in various fields, including education.

In Ethiopia, KSrelief also concluded its voluntary medical program to combat blindness in Addis Ababa. During the campaign, KSrelief’s voluntary medical team examined 5,500 cases and distributed 1,250 pairs of glasses. The team also performed 426 surgeries.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)