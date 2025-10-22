Santri Day, Directorate General of Islamic Boarding Schools

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto has approved the establishment of a Directorate General for Islamic Boarding Schools within the Ministry of Religious Affairs. This news has been welcomed, coinciding with the commemoration of Santri Day 2025.

Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar expressed gratitude for the announcement. He appreciated all parties who had championed the issuance of the initiative permit for the formation of the Directorate General of Islamic Boarding Schools, especially Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Romo Muhammad Syafi’i.

“The Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs worked to expedite the matter as quickly as possible,” said Minister Nasaruddin Umar in Jakarta on Wednesday, after leading the Hari Santri 2025 ceremony in the courtyard of the Ministry of Religious Affairs office.

On the same occasion, Deputy Minister Romo Muhammad Syafi’i provided more details regarding the issuance of the initiative permits for the formation of the Directorate General of Islamic Boarding Schools.

“Alhamdulillah, I have just received news from the Ministry of State Secretariat about the issuance of the Approval for the Initiative Permit to Draft the Presidential Regulation on the Amendment to Presidential Regulation Number 152 of 2024 concerning the Ministry of Religious Affairs,” said Deputy Minister Romo Syafi’i.

Through letter number B-617/M/D-1/HK.03.00/10/2025 dated October 21, 2025, the President, via Minister of State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, instructed the immediate formation of the Directorate General of Islamic Boarding Schools within the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

“With this letter, I want to convey that the President has approved the formation of the Directorate General of Islamic Boarding Schools. This formation aims to increase the attention given to pesantren, both in terms of personnel, funding, and programs, so that the government is more present in supporting the development of pesantren throughout Indonesia,” he stated.

Romo Syafi’i added that the presence of the Directorate General of Islamic Boarding Schools will strengthen the function of pesantren in three main areas: education, dakwah (Islamic propagation/preaching), and community empowerment.

“Hopefully, with this Directorate General, pesantren in the future can become more empowered and contribute significantly to the nation,” said Deputy Minister Romo Syafi’i.

He also extended his thanks to President Prabowo, the entire Red and White Cabinet, and all Kemenag personnel who have consistently worked to establish the Directorate General of Islamic Boarding Schools since 2019.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

