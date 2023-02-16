Russian Ambassador Hopes President Putin Visits Indonesia This Year

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva spoke about the possibility of President Vladimir Putin visiting Indonesia in order to attend the ASEAN Summit in September 2023.

“If that happens, of course, it will improve our bilateral relations,” said Lyudmila in a press statement received by MINA on Thursday.

But once again, Ambassador Lyudmila could not confirm Putin’s planned visit to Indonesia

“But again, we can’t say for now [about the visit],” she explained.

Previously, it was also reported that Putin would visit Indonesia to attend the G20 Summit last year. However, due to the refusal of several countries and the unfavorable situation due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow only sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (R/RE1)

