Russia Suspend Black Sea Grain Export Deal, US: “Dangerous”

Washington, MINA – The United States on Monday said that Russia’s decision to withdraw from a grain export deal in the Black Sea was “irresponsible and dangerous.”

Washington added it would “exacerbate food insecurity and endanger millions of vulnerable people around the world.”

“The Black Sea Grain (deal) initiative is critical to lowering (global) food prices, which have soared as a result of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. during a press conference, Anadolu Agency reported

Kirby said, “Russia’s decision to continue its effective blockade of Ukrainian ports and prevent this grain from getting to market will hurt many people around the world.”

“Russia will take full and full responsibility for the consequences of this act of military aggression,” he said.

“We are already seeing spikes in global wheat, corn and soybean prices as a result of the Russian suspension.”

“We urge the Russian government to reverse its decision immediately,” Kirby added.

Earlier on Monday, the Kremlin announced that it had suspended the deal, saying Russia’s rights under the agreement had not been fulfilled.

The agreement, which was originally signed in July last year by Turkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, aims to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports that have been halted by the Russian-Ukrainian war, which started in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Center was set up in Istanbul last year with officials from the three countries and the United Nations to oversee the shipments.

The deal has been renewed several times since then, and was extended for another two months on May 18. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)