Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Russia Condemns UN Gaza Resolution, Says It Contradicts Palestinian Statehood

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Moscow, MINA – Russia has sharply criticized the United Nations Security Council’s adoption of a US-drafted resolution on Gaza, arguing that it contradicts established international legal frameworks for the creation of a Palestinian state.

The statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry came a day after the Council voted to establish a temporary international governance and security structure for the territory.

The resolution, which passed on Monday with 13 votes in favor and abstentions from Russia and China, authorizes a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force (ISF) to oversee Gaza until the end of 2027.

The move follows an Israeli military campaign that has resulted in nearly 69,500 Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction.

In a detailed press release, the Russian Foreign Ministry asserted that the resolution fails to grant the Security Council the “necessary prerogatives to maintain peace and security.” It further argued that the US-backed plan is at odds with “generally recognized international legal decisions that provide for the creation of an independent and territorially contiguous State of Palestine within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.”

Explaining its decision to abstain, Moscow stated it took into account the position of the Palestinian Authority and Arab and Muslim countries supporting the resolution.

The abstention aimed to “avoid a relapse into violence and military action in Gaza.”

However, Russia placed blame for the prolonged conflict squarely on the United States, noting that Washington had used its veto power six times against draft resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire over the past two years.

Echoing the official stance, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, explained that Moscow abstained because the plan effectively sidelined the Palestinians.

He pointed out a lack of clarity on transferring control to the Palestinian Authority and expressed concern that the new Board of Peace and ISF would be able to act “absolutely autonomously, without any regard for Ramallah’s position and opinion.”

The Russian statement concluded with a warning, urging that the decision “does not become a cover for uncontrolled experiments in the occupied Palestinian territory,” and must not negate Palestinian rights to self-determination or Israeli aspirations for security.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

