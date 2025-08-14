SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Russia Condemns Israeli Plans to Occupy Gaza

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Moscow, MINA – Russia on Wednesday criticized Israel’s plans to expand its military operations and occupy the entire Gaza Strip, warning that such a move would have widespread consequences for the Middle East.

“We believe that the implementation of such plans is highly risky, as it could lead to further degradation of the situation in the occupied territory, with very serious negative consequences for both Israel’s own security and for the entire Middle East region,” said Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev during a press conference in Moscow.

Fadeyev noted that despite the efforts of mediating countries, indirect contacts between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israeli authorities have not yielded tangible results.

“Our main priority right now is to prevent the total destruction of Gaza and avoid an increase in civilian casualties. The only way to achieve this goal is through an urgent ceasefire agreement,” he stressed.

The official also urged both sides to immediately find a mutually acceptable solution and transition to a sustainable ceasefire. He emphasized that this would enable practical steps toward a long-term resolution of the Palestinian issue based on the well-known international two-state framework.

Israel has faced increasing condemnation for its genocidal war in Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 61,600 casualties since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war in the enclave. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

