Runners from 90 Countries Participate in the International Palestine Marathon in Bethlehem (photo: Wafa)

Bethlehem, MINA – International runners from more than 90 countries took part in the Ninth International Palestine Marathon in Bethlehem.

As quoted by Wafa o Saturday, the Palestine Marathon starts from the Church of the Nativity passing through the city of Bethlehem, two refugee camps of Aida and Dheisheh, the city of al-Kader, and along the Israeli apartheid wall which the International Court of Justice considers illegal.

The marathon route takes athletes to see a different view of the daily life of Palestinians.

The Palestine Marathon includes a full 42-kilometre race, a 21-kilometre race, a 10-kilometre race, and a five-kilometre family run.

Palestinian Olympic Committee President Jibril Rajoub said the event showed the international community another side of the Palestinian people.

“It creates international awareness of the Palestinian story, increases knowledge of Palestinian life, culture and hospitality, and builds cross-cultural understanding and also adds value to the Palestinian economy from the tourism sector,” said Rajoub.

He added that the marathon also provided an opportunity for international athletes to “run into” Israel’s apartheid walls which restrict Palestinians from exercising their basic human right to freedom of movement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)