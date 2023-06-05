Rti Holds Gathering for Listeners of All Ages in Jakarta Voicing World Peace

Jakarta, MINA – Radio Taiwan International (Rti) held a Listeners Gathering in Jakarta on Sunday, becoming the second event for Rti to hold a physical meeting with listeners in Indonesia.

The event was enlivened by listeners of all ages, from the senior who was 70 years old to a pair of twins who were only one year old.

Chaiperson Rti, Cheryl Lai stressed, when the international world situation is in turmoil, the best way to maintain peace is to establish communication between human beings.

“Rti Station should spread the voice of peace. There are many places in the world today that are starting to lose their sense of peace. However, peace can be re-created through exchanges that connect emotionally between human beings,” said Cheryl Lai.

He also did not forget to thank Indonesian listeners for their support and enthusiasm.

Chaiperson Rti, Cheryl Lai stressed, the international situation is currently in turmoil and many places in the world are starting to lose their sense of peace.

Through Rti’s multilingual program, Cheryl Lai hopes to strengthen emotional ties between human beings, in order to create peace.

Main Secretary of the Taipei Economic and Trade Office (TETO), Yang Chun Yeh, was also very impressed with the enthusiasm of listeners in Indonesia.

He is looking forward to the opportunity for Indonesian listeners to visit Taiwan, as well as see Taiwan in person.

Yang Chun Yeh said, the listeners had heard how the story about Taiwan was told through the program broadcast by Rti. If they want to visit Taiwan, TETO on the other hand will provide maximum service and assistance.

At the end of today’s Listeners Gathering, broadcasters Rti Siaran Indonesia (RTISI), including Tony Thamsir, Farini Anwar and Amina Tjandra, invited all participants to sing together.

At the same time, Rti also signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with multi-platform digital media, METRUM, based in Bandung, West Java. The two sides will continue to discuss details and program exchanges in the future.

Since 1957, Rti has launched an Indonesian language radio program. The ministry of RTISI itself has entered its 67th year.

Apart from conveying the latest information about Taiwan through SW wave broadcasts, RTISI also continues to innovate using internet and social media services to expand its reach, for example through Facebook, mobile applications and podcasts.

The event this time was different from the previous activity in Pontianak, West Kalimantan on Friday, which was attended by 280 participants.

The Listeners Gathering that was held in Jakarta today was attended by 30 Rti loyal listeners, starting from the youngest, namely a pair of twins who were only 1 year old to senior listeners who were aged 60 to 70 years.

Today’s Listeners Gathering was opened with great fanfare by a traditional Jakarta dance, namely Ondel-Ondel.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)