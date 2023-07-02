Rights Office Releases Latest List of Companies Working with Israeli Illegal Settlements

New York, MINA – The United Nations Human Rights Office on Friday released the latest list of companies dealing with illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land, including 97 companies. reduced by 15 from the previous 112 companies.

“We are releasing database updates of businesses engaged in certain activities related to settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the office said in a statement. Quds Press reports.

The report identifies 112 commercial entities involved in one or more of the specific activities referred to in Human Rights Council resolutions, based on data as of July 2022.

Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, said her office issued an updated list of companies dealing with settlements, after removing 15 companies from the list in compliance with requests to stop dealing with the companies concerned.

The list now includes 97 companies after excluding 15 companies from 112.

The majority of the companies on the list are from Israel, but among them are also companies from the United States, Thailand, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, and Spain.

The list includes companies that supply equipment and materials that facilitate the construction and expansion of settlements and walls and related infrastructure and that operate in settlements with security services, equipment and materials, including housing and business development loans.

The records say estimates show there are around 650,000 settlers in West Bank settlements, 230,000 of which are in occupied Jerusalem, spread out among 164 settlements and 124 outposts.

International law considers the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and all settlement development there, to be illegal. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)