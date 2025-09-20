Rights Center Accuses Israel of Using Armed Gangs to Commit Crimes in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Center for Human Rights on Friday condemned the use of armed gangs allegedly operating in coordination with the Israeli army, accusing them of kidnapping, assault, and other crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement, the Center said four employees of the Palestinian Ministry of Health were abducted on Thursday morning after arriving at Sheikh Radwan Clinic in northern Gaza City to evacuate medical equipment under arrangements coordinated with international bodies. The armed gang reportedly tied their hands, confiscated their phones, abused them, and held them for several hours in an Israeli-controlled area east of the city before releasing them.

The organization described the incident as part of a broader pattern, accusing Israel of forming and supporting local armed gangs tasked with carrying out security and combat missions on its behalf. Investigations revealed that Israel recruits local individuals, including former detainees and collaborators, supplying them with weapons and training to perform proxy operations such as kidnappings, surveillance, and looting.

The Center also accused these gangs of targeting civilians at aid distribution points, resulting in deaths and injuries, including among women and children. It noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously acknowledged the creation of an armed group known as the “Abu Shabab Gang,” also referred to as the “Popular Forces” and the “Palestinian Counter-Terror Unit.”

“These armed gangs operate under the direct supervision of the Israeli army, receive logistical and weapons support, and enjoy protection as they carry out missions of violence, kidnapping, and intimidation,” the statement said.

The Center stressed that Israel bears full responsibility under international humanitarian law for crimes committed by these gangs, including attacks on healthcare workers who are entitled to special protection. It further argued that Israel’s recruitment and use of such formations amounts to employing mercenaries by proxy, which reinforces its legal responsibility rather than absolving it.

The organization called on the international community and the United Nations to launch an independent investigation into Israel’s alleged role in forming, arming, and funding these gangs, and to take action toward dismantling them and holding those responsible accountable. []

