SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rights Center Accuses Israel of Using Armed Gangs to Commit Crimes in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

6 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Center for Human Rights on Friday condemned the use of armed gangs allegedly operating in coordination with the Israeli army, accusing them of kidnapping, assault, and other crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement, the Center said four employees of the Palestinian Ministry of Health were abducted on Thursday morning after arriving at Sheikh Radwan Clinic in northern Gaza City to evacuate medical equipment under arrangements coordinated with international bodies. The armed gang reportedly tied their hands, confiscated their phones, abused them, and held them for several hours in an Israeli-controlled area east of the city before releasing them.

The organization described the incident as part of a broader pattern, accusing Israel of forming and supporting local armed gangs tasked with carrying out security and combat missions on its behalf. Investigations revealed that Israel recruits local individuals, including former detainees and collaborators, supplying them with weapons and training to perform proxy operations such as kidnappings, surveillance, and looting.

The Center also accused these gangs of targeting civilians at aid distribution points, resulting in deaths and injuries, including among women and children. It noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously acknowledged the creation of an armed group known as the “Abu Shabab Gang,” also referred to as the “Popular Forces” and the “Palestinian Counter-Terror Unit.”

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Including 2 Children

“These armed gangs operate under the direct supervision of the Israeli army, receive logistical and weapons support, and enjoy protection as they carry out missions of violence, kidnapping, and intimidation,” the statement said.

The Center stressed that Israel bears full responsibility under international humanitarian law for crimes committed by these gangs, including attacks on healthcare workers who are entitled to special protection. It further argued that Israel’s recruitment and use of such formations amounts to employing mercenaries by proxy, which reinforces its legal responsibility rather than absolving it.

The organization called on the international community and the United Nations to launch an independent investigation into Israel’s alleged role in forming, arming, and funding these gangs, and to take action toward dismantling them and holding those responsible accountable. []

Mi’raj News Agency {MINA)

Also Read: Over 3,500 Gazans Killed in 38 Days of Israeli Ground Offensive

Tagarmed gangs Health Ministry Human Rights Center International Humanitarian Law Israel kidnappings mercenaries Netanyahu United Nations war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Including 2 Children

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Europe

Hind Rajab Foundation Files Complaint Against Israeli Soldier in Greece

  • 6 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Over 3,500 Gazans Killed in 38 Days of Israeli Ground Offensive

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Rights Center Accuses Israel of Using Armed Gangs to Commit Crimes in Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Ongoing Aggression on Gaza Kills Nears 65,200 Civilians

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Police Arrest and Ban Al-Aqsa Preacher Sheikh Sarandah from Mosque Entry

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
International

8 US Veterans Join Global Sumud Flotilla

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 8 Palestinians in Gaza, Including 2 Children

  • 5 hours ago
America

US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Ceasefire

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 10:29 WIB
Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 65,100 as Israel’s Genocidal War Continues

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 14:21 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Presidency Condemns US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Palestine

Over 20,000 Israeli Soldiers Wounded, Half Suffer Mental Health Disorders

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Emphasizes the Importance of International Recognition for Palestine

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Minister Pushes US-Backed Plan to Turn Gaza into Real Estate Bonanza

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Europe

Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 17:03 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us