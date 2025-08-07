Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

Riau, MINA – The Riau Provincial Government has extended its emergency status for forest and land fires by 14 days, from August 5 to 18.

Head of the Regional Disaster Management and Fire Department of Riau, M. Edy Afrizal, said the extension was made to safeguard public safety and environmental preservation.

“The emergency status for forest and land fires has been extended for another 14 days,” Edy said on Wednesday in Riau.

The decision allows all available resources to remain fully deployed in combating the fires. Edy explained that the prolonged dry weather and persistent hotspots have left the region at continued risk, despite recent rainfall in parts of Riau.

“The rain has not been significant enough to extinguish all the fires. Our priority is the safety of the people and the environment,” he added.

Forest fires are still burning in several regions, including Kampar, Rokan Hilir, Pelalawan, Kepulauan Meranti, and Siak. However, inter-agency coordination has helped reduce the scale of the fires.

“Collaboration among institutions has been very effective. This reflects our shared commitment to addressing forest and land fires thoroughly,” said Edy.

Head of the Sumatra Forest Fire Control Agency, Ferdian Krisnanto, confirmed that the situation in Rokan Hilir and surrounding areas is improving.

“It’s getting better, but full containment will take time,” Ferdian noted.

Firefighting teams from Manggala Agni have constructed a 50-meter peat canal barrier at KM 41 in Simpang Kanan, Rokan Hilir, to prevent the spread of fires.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

