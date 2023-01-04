Return to God’s Law, The Key to Prosperity of Life

Waliyul Imaam Jama'ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), Amin Nuroni before thousands of participants of the Joint Taklim Markaz II on Sunday (1/1) at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Al-Muhajirun Hamlet, Negara Ratu, Natar Lampung Selatan, Lampung.

By: Waliyul Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), Amin Nuroni

Quoting the interpretation of Sayyid Qutub, Amin explained the purpose of the believer’s answer from the translation of sura An-Nur verse 51 “We hear and we obey” is a form of obedience and absolute surrender to the law of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, originating from faith in Allah.

“So why are we told to pray, in congregation, taklim, must be sami’na wa Ato’na on the basis of faith in Allah, indeed why faith is expensive, because this is what we will make provision for facing Allah with faith that is justified by charity”.

Where they (believers) are lucky people because Allah, the Most Just and Wise, regulates their affairs with his Shari’ah and regulates their relationships.

“So if we receive guidance from Allah for faith, then we are included in the group of lucky people, because judging Allah, who is Most Just, with the Shari’a becomes good and safety for us in this world and the hereafter”.

Besides that, the believers are also people who can stick to one manhaj, which has no crookedness or deviation in it.

So in this case, in achieving welfare, it is necessary to emphasize adab. Obedience to Allah must be the main point, by cultivating obedience to Allah and His Messenger, then actually those who do this will get victory.

The obedient behavior based on fear of Allah, as evidence of a heart that is obedient to Allah.

In this aspect, piety is also included in the more general meaning of fear, it also means feeling always under the supervision of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, because only He has the right to be obeyed as a form of heart that is Takarub to Allah.

“People who obey Allah’s commands are a sign that their heart is close to Allah, where worship itself functions to draw closer to Allah,”.

Fear and Piety to Allah also act as a watchdog for the believers who guarantee steadfastness in truth, and are able to ignore various deceptions and temptations that can derail him astray.

“So one of the motivations for this constant charity is the sense of control that is presented to a believer who makes him resistant and strong in carrying out God’s commands,”.

“With this taklim medium, we hope that our sins will be forgiven by Allah, our breath, sacrifice of time, and our steps will be counted as a reward, our problem in seeking knowledge is our good deeds, our worship, and it will surely be rewarded and rewarded. The problem with getting the knowledge is fate and the ration from God, which of course has different portions,”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)