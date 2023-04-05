Respond to the Assault on Al-Aqsa, Gaza Fires Rockets

Gaza, MINA – Responding to the raid and arrest by the Israeli occupation forces towards worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque last night, resistance fighters in Gaza fired rockets at several occupied locations, while fighters in the West Bank managed to injure one of the Israeli occupation soldiers in a response attack.

Quoted from Palinfo on Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces acknowledged that 9 rockets had landed on the illegal settlement of Sderot and other settlement blocks.

An occupation army spokesman, Avichai Adraee said five rockets were fired by Gaza fighters at the Sderot area, and claimed that Iron Dome managed to intercept four of them. while the other four shells fell in an open area, not being intercepted.

Warning sirens sounded in settlements around the Gaza Strip early Wednesday morning after they were destroyed by resistance missiles, in response to the occupation’s brutal attack on worshipers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Hebrew Channel 13 correspondent said the missiles hit the vicinity of the factory in Sderot, causing minor damage.

Meanwhile in the occupied West Bank, resistance fighters attacked several military sites and points around Nablus, Jenin, Jericho, and Hebron, with gunfire.

The Hebrew 12 channel admits that an Israeli soldier was injured in a shooting near Hebron, indicating that he was taken to the hospital, and (Zionist) army troops rushed to the scene.

The Lion’s Nest group claimed responsibility for targeting the illegal settlement and “Shafi Shomron” checkpoint in Nablus, in response to attacks on worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jaber’s camp battalion in Jericho also announced that the occupying forces had been subjected to direct fire.

The battalion said in a statement: In response to what happened at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Mujahideen of the Aqabat Jabr camp battalion successfully targeted the DCO checkpoint with heavy shells, and the Mujahideen withdrew safely.

“Our Mujahideen were also able to target the (illegal) settler’s car with bullets near the Almog junction, and the Mujahideen withdrew safely,” he added.

Dozens were injured and around 400 people were arrested early Wednesday in the brutal raid carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against those praying inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jerusalem sources said that the occupying forces fired gas bombs and rubber bullets at worshipers at the Al-Qibli mosque, which left dozens of people injured. (T/RE1)

