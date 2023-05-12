Resolution on Sudan Adopted by the UN Human Rights Council

Geneva, MINA – The UN Human Rights Council (HAM) on Thursday adopted a Resolution on the human rights impacts of the conflict in Sudan.

As quoted from the Middle East Monitor, the Resolution calls for an immediate cessation of violence without preconditions by all parties in the fighting between the Army and paramilitary groups.

The resolution was passed by 18 votes in favour, 15 against and 14 abstentions at the end of the special session on Sudan.

The decision also urged the African Union, the Intergovernmental Development Authority (IGAD) and the United Nations Trilateral Mechanism for Sudan’s political transition to continue efforts to prevent a further escalation of violence.

In addition, it urges the international community to work together in overcoming the direct impact of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and neighboring countries.

On April 15, fighting erupted between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in and around Khartoum. To date, more than 600 people have died and thousands have been injured. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)