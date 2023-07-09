Resignation of Tel Aviv Police Chief Triggers Protests and Clashes in Israel

Tel Aviv, MINA – The resignation of the Tel Aviv police chief recently sparked widespread protests and clashes throughout the country, especially in Tel Aviv.

Announcing his resignation at a press conference, Ami Eshed, citing pressure from right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, said he failed to live up to the ministry’s expectations because he did not challenge rules, protocols, organizational structure and culture, as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

“I paid a heavy price to prevent civil war,” he said.

Eshed had previously been dismissed for his soft intervention during months of protests in Tel Aviv against the government’s controversial judicial arrangement, but was later reinstated by Ben-Gvir.

Eshed acknowledged they had the option of forcing Ayalon Highway, Tel Aviv’s main artery blocked by protesters, but chose not to take that action.

Shortly after the announcement of Eshed’s resignation, thousands of people flooded the streets of Tel Aviv in protest. Demonstrators barricaded Ayalon Highway in both directions for hours, using Israeli flags and setting fires and fireworks in the street.

Israeli police intervened using water cannons.

In one case, a confrontation erupted between a driver who was trying to get past protesters after getting stuck in traffic. Police reportedly detained the driver.

The demonstrations in West Jerusalem centered around Paris Square, which is located near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence.

According to reports from Israeli media, anti-government protest groups are moving in around 30 locations across the country. At least 25 people have been detained by police, including 15 in Tel Aviv. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)