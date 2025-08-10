Residents Warned of High Waves on South Cianjur Coast

Cianjur, MINA – The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Cianjur Regency, West Java, has deployed dozens of officers and volunteers to the southern coast of Cianjur to monitor and supervise high waves that have damaged beachfront stalls and a pine forest at Apra Beach.

According to Asep Kusmanawijaya, head of the Cianjur BPBD, in a statement in Cianjur on Sunday, extreme weather with high waves is predicted to continue hitting the southern coast until mid-August, so residents, especially fishermen, are urged to increase their vigilance.

“Officers and volunteers, assisted by local authorities, are conducting joint patrols along the southern coast to anticipate various issues, including maritime accidents from high waves, and are asking residents to increase their preparedness,” he said.

He noted that over the past week, high waves hitting Cianjur’s southern coast have caused dozens of fishing boats to sink, with four of them swept away. In response, officers and volunteers have been prepared for various types of handling and response efforts.

Furthermore, several stalls and a pine forest at Apra Beach in Sindangbarang District were damaged by waves that crashed onto the shore. Although tourist attractions have not been closed, visitors are asked to stay away from the coastline.

“We are also asking tourist attraction managers to urge visitors not to approach the shoreline, let alone swim, because high waves can occur at any time,” he said.

Sindangbarang District Head Ai Poetra stated that the high waves did not cause abrasion or tidal flooding, but their height reached three meters, causing them to surge onto the beach and damage the forest and several stalls.

Despite the continuing high waves, some beaches in southern Cianjur remain open to tourists, but visitors are asked not to get too close to the water for fear of being swept away by a sudden large wave.

“Swimming is not allowed along Apra Beach, so we have stationed officers to monitor the area along with a joint team. Tourists are advised not to play on the shoreline because of the high waves,” he said. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

