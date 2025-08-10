SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Residents Warned of High Waves on South Cianjur Coast

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Illustration of rain. (Photo: globe)
Illustration of rain. (Photo: globe)

Cianjur, MINA – The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Cianjur Regency, West Java, has deployed dozens of officers and volunteers to the southern coast of Cianjur to monitor and supervise high waves that have damaged beachfront stalls and a pine forest at Apra Beach.

According to Asep Kusmanawijaya, head of the Cianjur BPBD, in a statement in Cianjur on Sunday, extreme weather with high waves is predicted to continue hitting the southern coast until mid-August, so residents, especially fishermen, are urged to increase their vigilance.

“Officers and volunteers, assisted by local authorities, are conducting joint patrols along the southern coast to anticipate various issues, including maritime accidents from high waves, and are asking residents to increase their preparedness,” he said.

He noted that over the past week, high waves hitting Cianjur’s southern coast have caused dozens of fishing boats to sink, with four of them swept away. In response, officers and volunteers have been prepared for various types of handling and response efforts.

Also Read: Dukono Volcano Erupts, Spewing Volcanic Ash 800 Meters High

Furthermore, several stalls and a pine forest at Apra Beach in Sindangbarang District were damaged by waves that crashed onto the shore. Although tourist attractions have not been closed, visitors are asked to stay away from the coastline.

“We are also asking tourist attraction managers to urge visitors not to approach the shoreline, let alone swim, because high waves can occur at any time,” he said.

Sindangbarang District Head Ai Poetra stated that the high waves did not cause abrasion or tidal flooding, but their height reached three meters, causing them to surge onto the beach and damage the forest and several stalls.

Despite the continuing high waves, some beaches in southern Cianjur remain open to tourists, but visitors are asked not to get too close to the water for fear of being swept away by a sudden large wave.

Also Read: House Commission X: Revision of National Education System Law to Define 20% Education Allocation

“Swimming is not allowed along Apra Beach, so we have stationed officers to monitor the area along with a joint team. Tourists are advised not to play on the shoreline because of the high waves,” he said. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 153 Students Pass Selection for 2025 Indonesia Zakat Scholarship

TagExtrem weather

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Illustration of rain. (Photo: globe)
Indonesia

Residents Warned of High Waves on South Cianjur Coast

  • 3 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Slovenia Bans Imports from Israeli Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 07:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Zelenskyy and Trump (photo: Universitas Airlangga)
Europe

Zelenskyy Concerned About Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska Without Ukraine

  • 5 hours ago
Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya Stranded on Border Island After Being Expelled by Arakan Army

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Over 500 Schools Sheltering Displaced Bombed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Indonesia

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • Saturday, 9 August 2025 - 14:17 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 10:32 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us