Report: Poverty Rate in Israel is Rising

Tel Aviv, MINA – The National Insurance Institute (NII) published a report which stated that the poverty rate in Israel would increase by 0.4 percent in 2021 to reach 21 percent of the country’s population.

The 2021 poverty line in Israel was approximately 2,849 shekels for individuals, 5,698 shekels for couples, and between 9,117-12,108 shekels for couples with 2 to 4 children, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The report also shows that more than 1 in 4 households in Israel (26 percent) would not be able to cover all monthly expenses by 2021, with 10.6 percent of households unable to receive medical care and 6.9 percent not purchasing prescription drugs.

The report attributes the rise in poverty rates in Israel to the halting of state grants to families because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The coalition government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, newly sworn in on December 29, have said they have a plan to address rising living costs, including water, electricity and fuel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)