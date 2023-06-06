Report: Israel Committed 41 Violations against Palestinian Media Freedom

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedom (MADA) recorded 41 violations against Palestinian media freedom in May 2023.

MADA in its report as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Tuesday, said that the Israeli occupation committed 37 violations and the Palestinian Authority (PA) committed four violations.

The report stated that violations increased by 273 percent compared to the previous month, April, which recorded 15 violations.

According to the report, the violations committed in April and May are classified as endangering physical threats to journalists’ lives or journalistic freedom.

As quoted by Anadolu Agency, Israeli forces have killed 55 Palestinian journalists since 2000, according to the Palestinian journalists union.

Two journalists were killed by Israeli forces in 2022, including Al Jazeera’s Shireen Abu Akleh. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)