Report: After Mass Protests, Netanyahu to Stop Plans to Overhaul the Judiciary

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly told his coalition partners that he will stop the judicial overhaul plan, which has divided Israel and thrown the country into chaos, according to Israel’s official broadcaster Kan.

Israeli President Issac Herzog asked Netanyahu to drop plans to make changes to the judiciary, which have sparked mass protests and strikes in Israel.

“Last night we witnessed a difficult scene. Our security, economy, society – everything is under threat,” said Herzog on Monday, The New Arab reported.

“For the sake of the unity of the Israeli people, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I ask you to immediately stop the legislative process,” added the statement addressed to Netanyahu.

On Sunday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Yoav Galant, his defense minister, for calling for an end to a controversial law pushed by the ruling coalition that would significantly alter the process of selecting top justices and curb the powers of the top court over Knesset and government decisions.

The decision to fire Galant sparked another night of protests at an unprecedented level.

More protests are planned for Monday, at 2pm local time, outside the Knesset in West Jerusalem. At the same time, schools, banks and even the airport were closed as part of the general strike against the planned judicial reshuffle by the Netanyahu government. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)