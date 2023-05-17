Select Language

Latest
-237 min. agoGaza: 1,000 Palestinians Displaced by Israeli Military Offensive
-230 min. agoIsraeli Forces Demolish Residential Building in Silwan, Displacing 50 of Its Residents
-228 min. agoReport: 76 Palestinian Prisoners Had Children Through Smuggled Sperm
-226 min. agoCroatia Receives First Shipment of Omani Gas
-214 min. agoFlags March in Occupied Jerusalem to Increase Tension
Slideshow

Report: 76 Palestinian Prisoners Had Children Through Smuggled Sperm

Twins born as a result of sperm smuggled from Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails [felesteen]

West Bank, MINA – The number of Palestinian prisoners who have successfully had children through smuggled sperm rose to 76 after the success of the latest attempts by Mohammad Al-Harroub.

Al-Harroub, 39, from the Deir Samet neighbourhood in Hebron has been detained in Israeli prisons since 2010. The father of two is serving a life sentence, MEMO reported.

His wife gave birth to their first son, Ismail, last week after Mohammad managed to smuggle his sperm out of the jail. Ismail’s birth brings the number of babies born via smuggled sperm to 118.

Ahmad Shamali from Gaza also smuggled his sperm out of prison and his wife gave birth to twins last week.

The Palestine Centre for Prisoners Studies said that 76 prisoners have had children via smuggled sperm, including 56 from the occupied West Bank, 13 from Gaza, six from Jerusalem and one from Israel.

“The Israeli occupation is planting despair in the lives of Palestinian prisoners, but they insist on making life, having hope and victories through having ‘freedom ambassadors’,” it said.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news