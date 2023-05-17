Report: 76 Palestinian Prisoners Had Children Through Smuggled Sperm

West Bank, MINA – The number of Palestinian prisoners who have successfully had children through smuggled sperm rose to 76 after the success of the latest attempts by Mohammad Al-Harroub.

Al-Harroub, 39, from the Deir Samet neighbourhood in Hebron has been detained in Israeli prisons since 2010. The father of two is serving a life sentence, MEMO reported.

His wife gave birth to their first son, Ismail, last week after Mohammad managed to smuggle his sperm out of the jail. Ismail’s birth brings the number of babies born via smuggled sperm to 118.

Ahmad Shamali from Gaza also smuggled his sperm out of prison and his wife gave birth to twins last week.

The Palestine Centre for Prisoners Studies said that 76 prisoners have had children via smuggled sperm, including 56 from the occupied West Bank, 13 from Gaza, six from Jerusalem and one from Israel.

“The Israeli occupation is planting despair in the lives of Palestinian prisoners, but they insist on making life, having hope and victories through having ‘freedom ambassadors’,” it said.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)