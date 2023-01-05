Report: 2,146 Gazan Martyrs Targeted Israeli Aircraft Attacks

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights announced that the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip as a result of being targeted by Israeli warplanes from 2000 to 2022 has reached 2,146 people, including 378 children and 86 women.

In a statistical report quoted by Wafa on Thursday, Al-Mezan indicated that of the number of victims, 349 died in houses and residences damaged by missile targets of reconnaissance aircraft reached 3,332 houses.

The human rights center added that Israeli drones continuously fly over the Gaza Strip, emitting non-stop hums, which creates a state of permanent tension and trauma.

Al-Mezan called on the international community to intervene and put pressure on Israel to stop flying drones, because it is an act of aggression and has a psychological impact on children.

The occupation forces began using drones in assassination operations as early as 2004 and use them extensively in extrajudicial killings, making drones one of the deadliest means of assassination. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)