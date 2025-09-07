SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Repatriation of Indonesian Diplomat Slain in Lima Underway

Kerabat menunjukkan foto semasa hidup almarhum Zetro Leonardo Purba di rumah duka, Ciputat, Tangerang Selatan, Banten, Rabu (03/09/2025). 151 / 5,000 Relatives display a photo of the late Zetro Leonardo Purba during his lifetime at the funeral home in Ciputat, South Tangerang, Banten, on Wednesday (September 3, 2025). (Doc. ANTARA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the body of Zetro Leonardo Purba, an Indonesian Embassy staffer shot and killed in Lima, Peru, is expected to be repatriated to Indonesia in the coming days.

“According to the plan, we hope Zetro’s body can be repatriated to Indonesia within the next few days,” said Judha Nugraha, Director of Indonesian Citizen Protection at the ministry, in response to reporters’ questions on Saturday.

Nugraha added that the Indonesian Embassy in Lima is working closely with Peruvian authorities to facilitate the return of Purba’s remains. An autopsy was performed on September 2 as part of the ongoing investigation.

Zetro Leonardo Purba, a junior chancellor at the embassy, was shot three times by an unknown assailant near his residence in Lima’s Lince area on Monday, September 1. He had arrived in Peru to assume his duties only five months prior, having previously served at the Indonesian Consulate General in Melbourne.

In a statement on Thursday, Ministry Spokesperson Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela said the embassy is in intensive coordination with Peruvian police, who are actively investigating the murder.

“Police are conducting various efforts, including gathering evidence and securing CCTV footage from the scene,” Nabyl stated.

Peruvian police have also coordinated with the local prosecutor’s office and are providing additional security for Purba’s family.

The Indonesian government has sent a diplomatic note to the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urging them to give “great attention” to the case.

In response to the tragedy, Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta announced a review of the security protocols for all Indonesian diplomats and staff stationed abroad. []

