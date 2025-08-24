Renowned Argentine Photographer to Join Global Sumud Flotilla Mission to Gaza

Buenos Aires, MINA – Argentine photographer Nicolás Marín (25), winner of the “Recovering Nature” award in 2023, has announced his participation in the humanitarian mission Global Sumud Flotilla to the Gaza Strip, led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Speaking to the Argentine daily La Nación on Saturday, Marín said he is preparing to join a convoy of more than 50 ships set to sail from Spain on September 15 to break the naval blockade of Gaza and deliver food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid.

Marín emphasized that the flotilla will bring together activists, doctors, psychologists, journalists, and legal experts from 44 countries. Participants will undergo four days of training in Barcelona before departure.

He acknowledged that the mission carries high risks but described it as a humanitarian experience and the most dangerous undertaking of his life. Marín was chosen for his ability to document the mission through audio-visual work as well as his experience in maritime navigation.

In 2023, the United Nations named Marín among the Top 100 Young Leaders, and he currently serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the international organization.

Marín stressed that his participation in the mission is not political but purely humanitarian, aimed at helping those suffering from war and starvation in Gaza while sending a message of peace to the world. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

