Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry: Prabowo’s Statement at UN is a Diplomatic Strategy for Palestinian Independence

Jakarta, MINA – The Rector of Ar-Raniry State Islamic University (UIN) in Banda Aceh Mujiburrahman says that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s statement at the United Nations regarding Israel should be seen as part of a calculated diplomatic strategy aimed at supporting Palestinian independence.

In an exclusive interview with MINA News Agency in Jakarta on Sunday, Mujiburrahman stated that Prabowo’s remarks should be understood within the context of political diplomacy.

“What President Prabowo said is a diplomatic strategy. The main goal is clear for an independent Palestine. We want to see peace in the Palestinian territories, free from all forms of oppression and occupation,” he said.

He emphasized that what the people of Palestine, especially in Gaza, urgently need right now is rehabilitation and reconstruction following large-scale attacks by Zionist Israel.

“Gaza and other Palestinian regions require immediate recovery so that people’s lives can return to normal,” he added.

Furthermore, he noted that Prabowo’s statement at the UN General Assembly received a positive response from many world leaders.

“Many heads of state appreciated the speech. This is very good for Palestine, as it further strengthens international support for their struggle,” he continued.

According to Mujiburrahman, such diplomatic efforts are vital to keeping the Palestinian issue in global focus and paving the way for the long-awaited independence of the Palestinian people. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)