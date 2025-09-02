Record Number of Israeli Soldiers Discharged Over PTSD Amid Gaza Genocide

Tel Aviv, MINA – The psychological toll of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza is increasing within the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), with more than 1,100 soldiers discharged due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since October 2023.

Israeli military data shows that between October and July, 1,135 active-duty, reserve, and career soldiers were released from duty for trauma-related psychological conditions, affecting both frontline and support roles, Al Mayadeen reported Monday.

As Israel presses ahead with mass mobilization of reservists and plans expanded ground operations in Gaza City, commanders have raised concerns about the growing strain on troops, particularly those repeatedly deployed to combat zones.

The crisis is underscored by a sharp rise in suicides among Israeli soldiers. Official figures show 21 suicides in 2024 alone, the highest in more than a decade. At least 17 additional cases have already been reported in 2025, many involving reservists recently returned from the front.

In response, the IOF and the Ministry of Defense have expanded their Combat Stress Response Unit, opening new branches in northern and southern Israel. A national center is also being developed to provide holistic care for soldiers and their families, including psychological services, medical treatment, and long-term rehabilitation.

The scale of the mental health crisis is unprecedented. Since the genocide began, more than 26,000 IOF personnel have sought psychological treatment, with nearly one-third diagnosed with PTSD. By comparison, during the 2006 Lebanon war, only about 2% of soldiers were diagnosed with the disorder.

Reservists appear especially vulnerable. A recent study found that 12% of those deployed in Gaza reported PTSD symptoms, a sharp increase compared to previous military operations. Military psychologists cite repeated deployments, sustained exposure to trauma, and witnessing the deaths or injuries of comrades as main drivers.

Since October 2023, Israel has mobilized over 450,000 reservists, a national record. Around 130,000 troops remain deployed alongside most of the IOF’s 100,000 career soldiers. Analysts warn that such a massive mobilization will only deepen the psychological fallout.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)