Rashida Tlaib: US Congress Must Stop Funding Israeli Apartheid

Washington, MINA – United States (US) Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stressed in a tweet, the congress must stop funding Israeli apartheid in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“Congress must stop funding apartheid,” said the US-Palestinian congressman as quoted by Wafa on Friday.

Tlaib noted that 2022 was one of the deadliest years for Palestinians.

“Israeli forces and settlers killed more than 200 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, injured thousands more and destroyed more than 800 Palestinian homes,” he said.

He also shared a tweet from the US-based Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) group, showing video footage of Israeli occupation forces destroying homes and other infrastructure in Masafer Yatta, in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron.

“Just days after the new Israeli government was installed, the families in Masafer Yatta are already facing more ethnic cleansing,” he tweeted.

“The ongoing expulsion of the residents of Masafer Yatta by the Israeli military will now accelerate at a faster pace. Don’t look away. Save Masafer Yatta,” he added.

“Even one week into 2023, the new right-wing apartheid government is moving to ethnically cleanse entire communities, which will displace over 1,000 Palestinians, including 500 children,” Tlaib tweeted. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)