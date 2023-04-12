Ramadan is The Month of Generosity

By: Sajadi, Journalist of MINA

Ramadan is a month that is highly waited by Muslims in the world because it has a myriad of virtues, blessings, mercy, and forgiveness.

The Prophet Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam even said that in essence stated, humans would want the whole year to turn into the month of Ramadan if they knew the virtues in it.

One of the virtues of the month of Ramadan is the multiplication of rewards. Therefore, it is not surprising that in this holy month Muslims are very enthusiastic to carry out worship, both sunnah and obligatory and do a lot of good, one of which is charity.

In fact, Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam, who is said to be the most generous person, but in the month of Ramadan becomes even more generous, as explained in the hadiths of Shahihul Bukhari and Sahih Muslim narrated from Ibn Abbas:

كَانَ رَسُولُ اللهِ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ أَجْوَدَ النَّاسِ بِالْخَيْرِ ، وَfor. إِنَّ جِبْرِيلَ عَلَيْهِ السَّلَامُ كَانَ يَلْقَاهُ، فِي كُلِّ سَنَةٍ، فِي رَمَضَانَ حَتَّى يَنْسَلِخَ، فَيَعْرِضُ عَلَيْهِ رَسُولُ اللهِ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ الْقُرْآنَ، فَإِذَا لَقِيَهُ جِبْرِيلُ كَانَ رَسُولُ اللهِ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ أَجْوَدَ بِالْخَيْرِ مِنَ الرِّيحِ الْمُرْسَلَةِ

Meaning: “The Messenger of Allah was the most generous with (sharing) goodness, and he was more generous when in the month of Ramadan, when he was met by Jibril, and Jibril met him every night in Ramadan until the end of the month. He conveyed the Quran to the Prophet, If Jibril meets a man, then he is someone who is more generous with (sharing) goodness than the wind that blows.” (Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim).

The hadith above clearly explains that the Prophet in the month of Ramadan increased his generosity compared to other months.

Imam An-Nawawi in his book Syarh Nawawi ‘ala Muslim said what is meant by the prophet being more generous than the wind that blows is like the wind in terms of speed and comprehensiveness.

Charity in the month of Ramadan is indeed greater in reward than the same alms that are carried out in months other than Ramadan.

Sunnah charity that is done in the month of Ramadan gets a reward like the obligatory alms done outside of Ramadan.

Compulsory alms in the month of Ramadan are rewarded 70 times compared to the same obligatory alms given outside of Ramadan.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Ramadan is called the month of generosity.

People who are usually lazy to give alms can turn into benefactors and people who are mediocre in giving alms can turn into very generous people.

Hands and hearts can suddenly become lighter when giving alms in the month of Ramadan.

The Muslims have to take to the streets to look for people who are willing to accept their alms and look for mosques that accept zakat fitrah and zakat wealth.

May we all feel that as the impact of the blessings of the month of Ramadan, Aamiin. (T/RE1)

