Ramadan Is The Month of Burning Sins

By: Ustadz Ali Farkhan Tsani, Journalist of MINA

The month of Ramadan comes with all kinds of blessings. Among them as a month full of blessings, full of forgiveness, and a month of burning sins.

In accordance with the meaning of “Ramadan”, itself, which means burning heat. This burning heat comes from the sun.

Initially, when the Arabs moved the names of the months from the old language to Arabic, they named the months according to the time they passed.

The arrival of the month of Ramadan at that time coincided with a hot period due to the scorching sun. Especially for pedestrians over the desert. So it is called the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan means hot, dry, burning, because people’s throats feel dry due to the heat of the month.

Heat is also based because the stomachs of people who are fasting are burning that month due to holding back eating and drinking all day.

Burning heat can also mean because the month of Ramadan provides energy to burn the sins that humans commit.

Therefore, in this glorious month of Ramadan, Muslims are burned, forged, and trained with various Ramadan practices, so that their passions are subdued and their sins are eroded. Until after Ramadhan, the degree of piety with Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala is reached.

That’s how it is called Ramadan because it burns away sins, namely burning them with good deeds.

This is stated in the hadith of the Prophet:

الصَّلَوَاتُ الخَمْسُ ، وَالجُمُعَةُ إِلَى الجُمُعَةِ ، وَرَمَضَانُ إِلَى رَمَضَانَ ، مُكَفِّراتٌ مَا بَيْنَهُنَّ إِذَا اجْتُنِبَتِ الكَبَائِرُ

Meaning: “Prayers five times a day, Friday to Friday, and Ramadan to Ramadan is an eraser of sins among all that, if major sins are avoided.” (Muslim HR).

Until the burning or elimination of these sins, then those who fast will receive Allah’s forgiveness, as the Prophet promised:

وَمَنْ صَامَ رَمَضَانَ إِيمَانًا وَاحْتِسَابًا غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا تَقَدَّمَ مِنْ ذَنْبِهِ

Meaning: “Whoever fasts because of his faith (in Allah) and only hopes (His pleasure), his past sins will surely be forgiven.” (Reported by Bukhari).

In another hadith it is said:

مَنْ صَامَ رَمَضَانَ وَعَرَفَ حُدُوْدَهُ وَتَحَفَّظَ مِمَّا كَانَ يَنْبَغِيْ اَنْ يُتَحَفَّظَ مِنْهُ غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا تَقَدَّمَ مِنْ ذَنْبِهِ

Meaning: “Whoever fasts Ramadan and keeps all its limits, and keeps himself from everything good kept himself from it, surely his fast will cover his past sins.” (Reported by Ahmad and Al-Baihaqi).

May Allah be pleased to burn and erase our sins, and replace them with His pleasure and forgiveness. Amen. (T/RE1)

